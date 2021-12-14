Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce sales of $230.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 394,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,314. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

