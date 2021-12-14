Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Target Price at $100.19

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 38.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.32. 1,588,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.