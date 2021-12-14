Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Chinh Chu Sells 11,053 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

UTZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

