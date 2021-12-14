Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Angela Lis Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. 6,853,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,601. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

