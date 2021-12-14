CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $1,502,115.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62.

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 1,291,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,921. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

