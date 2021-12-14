Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $471,641.06 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GH traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
