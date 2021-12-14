Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $471,641.06 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

