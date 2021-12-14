thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.71 ($14.28).

Several analysts have commented on TKA shares. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

TKA stock traded up €0.27 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.62 ($10.81). 2,637,052 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.04. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

