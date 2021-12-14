AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,712.50 ($128.35).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($138.76) to £100 ($132.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.26) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday.

AZN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,228 ($108.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,752.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,535.44. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($125.85). The stock has a market cap of £127.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

