The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $237.19 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

