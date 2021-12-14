Gentarium One Day Trading Volume Tops $612.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $178,063.95 and approximately $612.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,959,522 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

