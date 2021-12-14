Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $86.30 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Sentinel has a market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $993,868.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,650,824,874 coins and its circulating supply is 6,049,861,868 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

