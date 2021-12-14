Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Buy

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

