H Jeffrey Wilkins Buys 6,371 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) insider H Jeffrey Wilkins acquired 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 237,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

