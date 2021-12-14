Novacoin Achieves Market Cap of $581,957.18 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $581,957.18 and $1,389.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.87 or 0.99253832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00793693 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

