Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $15.11

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 4,268,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,393,000 after purchasing an additional 340,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

