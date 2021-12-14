Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USAS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

USAS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 699,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,527. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

