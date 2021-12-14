Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,230. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 28.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 471,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 127,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Athenex by 39.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 743,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,511. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Athenex has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.