Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,230. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Athenex stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 743,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,511. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Athenex has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.