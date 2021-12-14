Belt Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $524,433.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00007042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $524,433.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,283,500 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

