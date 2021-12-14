Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 133,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

