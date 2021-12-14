Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 583 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. 880,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,949. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

