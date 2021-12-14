Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel Purchases 10,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

