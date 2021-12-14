ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker Sells 9,000 Shares

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FORG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 384,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,277. ForgeRock Inc has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

