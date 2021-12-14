Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $390,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

