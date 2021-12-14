Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 120,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 957,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $13,709,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $4,072,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

