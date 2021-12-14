Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 46,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,527. The firm has a market cap of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.