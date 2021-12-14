-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 259,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,824. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.