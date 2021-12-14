Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Target Price at $57.07

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,695. American International Group has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.