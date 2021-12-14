Position Exchange (POSI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.76 Million

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00006714 BTC on exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.74 or 0.07965106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 1.00210473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s total supply is 26,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,404,300 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Position Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Position Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

