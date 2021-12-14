HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $374,720.03 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,720.03 and approximately $27,384.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00199182 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

