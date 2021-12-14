Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
