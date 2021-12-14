-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). CarLotz reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 1,039,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,785. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.22. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

