Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $39.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 3,675,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,930. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

