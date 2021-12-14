Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 374,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

