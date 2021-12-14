$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.80. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

