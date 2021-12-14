Landshare (LAND) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00008995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $796,803.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,791,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,684 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.