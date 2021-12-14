Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.73.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,530. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

