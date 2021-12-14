Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $1,442,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 561,812 shares of company stock worth $22,628,441. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

