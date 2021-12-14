Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 568 Per Share

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 568 ($7.51) per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57).

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total transaction of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 41 shares of company stock valued at $44,934 in the last quarter.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

