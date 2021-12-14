$1.28 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.26. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 180,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,245. Belden has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Belden by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,867,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

