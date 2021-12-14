$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 982,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 2,396,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,191. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

