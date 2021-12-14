OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.05 million to $27.20 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $104.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.38 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,387,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,326. The firm has a market cap of $539.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

