Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,538.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Lethean has a market cap of $1.15 million and $6,538.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,229.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.07965577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00311316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.55 or 0.00903075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00386623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00259757 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

