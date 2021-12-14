Earnbase Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,024.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $170,597.17 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

