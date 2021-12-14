CryptoFlow Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,961.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $177,553.29 and $4,961.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

