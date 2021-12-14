Waifu Token (WAIF) Trading Down 76.1% Over Last 7 Days

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 76.1% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $514,918.55 and approximately $198.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 310,530,464 coins and its circulating supply is 286,164,718 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.