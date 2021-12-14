Waifu Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $514,918.55 and $198.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 76.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 310,530,464 coins and its circulating supply is 286,164,718 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

