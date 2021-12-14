Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $45.07

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 20,620,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.