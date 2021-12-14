Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 38,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

