Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $352.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter.

BURL traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.08. The company had a trading volume of 650,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $231.53 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

