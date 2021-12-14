PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $53,332.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

